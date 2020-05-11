All apartments in Eatonville
313 Eaton Street
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:39 PM

313 Eaton Street

313 Eaton Street · (321) 236-6009
Location

313 Eaton Street, Eatonville, FL 32751
Eatonville

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1338 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Eaton Street have any available units?
313 Eaton Street has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 313 Eaton Street currently offering any rent specials?
313 Eaton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Eaton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Eaton Street is pet friendly.
Does 313 Eaton Street offer parking?
No, 313 Eaton Street does not offer parking.
Does 313 Eaton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 313 Eaton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Eaton Street have a pool?
Yes, 313 Eaton Street has a pool.
Does 313 Eaton Street have accessible units?
No, 313 Eaton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Eaton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 313 Eaton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Eaton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 313 Eaton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
