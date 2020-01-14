Amenities

210 N. East Street Unit A Available 01/10/20 Charming 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Town House for Rent in Eatonville/Maitland, FL! - Welcome home to the neighborhood of Eatonville Lawrence! The first floor features an open tiled living area with an UPDATED ceiling fan as well as a kitchen with plenty of cabinetry and a breakfast bar. The bedroom on the first floor includes tile flooring with a BEAUTIFUL half bath. Second floor includes laminate wood flooring throughout. The master suite features a private full bathroom and an additional bedroom. The exterior of this home has been freshly painted and updated with new windows, shutters and fenced in yard with security cameras. MUST SEE!!! Close to Winter Park Village (shopping, restaurants, grocery stores), I-4, and College Park! Pets are not allowed. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE IN JANUARY!!!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



No Pets Allowed



