8836 Longmont Way Available 06/22/20 Huge Lot - Gorgeous Home - This is a beautiful home that has been meticulously cared for. This home features a large lot, with an upgraded white privacy fence in the back yard. Inside, the tiled wood-look flooring is beautifully done, and leads you into the spacious living room with stepped ceilings and recessed lighting. A wood burning fireplace provides a great focal point and charming atmosphere during the winter. The kitchen opens up to the living room with a walk-up bar area for quick meals or entertaining, and. there is plenty of space for a dining table and a ton of cabinet and counter space for dinner prep. The master bedroom is massive and features 2 walk-in closets located in the private bath suite. With double vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate shower, this space is perfect. The remaining 2 bedrooms share a bathroom which also includes double vanities, and include large closet spaces. Out back, the large covered back porch provides an excellent place to relax and entertain. A huge cobblestone patio extends off the covered porch and provides an awesome space for entertaining and hosting cookouts. Check out this gorgeous home today.



