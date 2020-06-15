All apartments in East Milton
Find more places like 8836 Longmont Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Milton, FL
/
8836 Longmont Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

8836 Longmont Way

8836 Longmont Way · (850) 994-1542
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

8836 Longmont Way, East Milton, FL 32583

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8836 Longmont Way · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1611 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
8836 Longmont Way Available 06/22/20 Huge Lot - Gorgeous Home - This is a beautiful home that has been meticulously cared for. This home features a large lot, with an upgraded white privacy fence in the back yard. Inside, the tiled wood-look flooring is beautifully done, and leads you into the spacious living room with stepped ceilings and recessed lighting. A wood burning fireplace provides a great focal point and charming atmosphere during the winter. The kitchen opens up to the living room with a walk-up bar area for quick meals or entertaining, and. there is plenty of space for a dining table and a ton of cabinet and counter space for dinner prep. The master bedroom is massive and features 2 walk-in closets located in the private bath suite. With double vanities, a soaking tub, and a separate shower, this space is perfect. The remaining 2 bedrooms share a bathroom which also includes double vanities, and include large closet spaces. Out back, the large covered back porch provides an excellent place to relax and entertain. A huge cobblestone patio extends off the covered porch and provides an awesome space for entertaining and hosting cookouts. Check out this gorgeous home today.

(RLNE4386616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8836 Longmont Way have any available units?
8836 Longmont Way has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8836 Longmont Way have?
Some of 8836 Longmont Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8836 Longmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
8836 Longmont Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8836 Longmont Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8836 Longmont Way is pet friendly.
Does 8836 Longmont Way offer parking?
No, 8836 Longmont Way does not offer parking.
Does 8836 Longmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8836 Longmont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8836 Longmont Way have a pool?
No, 8836 Longmont Way does not have a pool.
Does 8836 Longmont Way have accessible units?
No, 8836 Longmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8836 Longmont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8836 Longmont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8836 Longmont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 8836 Longmont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8836 Longmont Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pensacola, FLDestin, FLFerry Pass, FLNavarre, FLFoley, ALGulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLFort Walton Beach, FL
Miramar Beach, FLBellview, FLWarrington, FLBrent, FLPace, FLMilton, FLWest Pensacola, FLValparaiso, FL
Wright, FLBagdad, FLPoint Baker, FLGonzalez, FLCrestview, FLMary Esther, FLMyrtle Grove, FLNiceville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity