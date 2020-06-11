70 JOANNE PLACE

Amenities

Short term off season rental. One story villa in Quail Forest of East Lake Woodlands! Tiled entrance foyer takes you to the living area which has vaulted ceiling with clearview windows, wall to wall sliders out to screen enclosed lanai overlooking canal, comfortable leather furniture and flat screen tv. Separate dining area and breakfast bar to the laundry area and the eat in kitchen. Sliders from the kitchen to open front patio. Split bedroom plan with the master having queen size bed , tv and sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai. One guest bedroom with queen size bed, tv and sliders also out to the lanai, additional guest bedroom with trundle bed. This is a non smoking residence and all short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric is included in the rent. No pets please!