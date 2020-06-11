All apartments in East Lake
70 JOANNE PLACE
70 JOANNE PLACE

70 Joanne Pl · No Longer Available
Location

70 Joanne Pl, East Lake, FL 34677
Quail Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Short term off season rental. One story villa in Quail Forest of East Lake Woodlands! Tiled entrance foyer takes you to the living area which has vaulted ceiling with clearview windows, wall to wall sliders out to screen enclosed lanai overlooking canal, comfortable leather furniture and flat screen tv. Separate dining area and breakfast bar to the laundry area and the eat in kitchen. Sliders from the kitchen to open front patio. Split bedroom plan with the master having queen size bed , tv and sliders out to the screen enclosed lanai. One guest bedroom with queen size bed, tv and sliders also out to the lanai, additional guest bedroom with trundle bed. This is a non smoking residence and all short term rentals are subject to a 13% sales/tourist tax. Water, sewer, trash, basic cable, internet and up to $100 of electric is included in the rent. No pets please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 JOANNE PLACE have any available units?
70 JOANNE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 70 JOANNE PLACE have?
Some of 70 JOANNE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 JOANNE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
70 JOANNE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 JOANNE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 70 JOANNE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 70 JOANNE PLACE offer parking?
No, 70 JOANNE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 70 JOANNE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 JOANNE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 JOANNE PLACE have a pool?
No, 70 JOANNE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 70 JOANNE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 70 JOANNE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 70 JOANNE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 JOANNE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 70 JOANNE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 70 JOANNE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
