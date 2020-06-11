All apartments in East Lake
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM

408 WINDWARD PLACE

408 Windward Place · No Longer Available
Location

408 Windward Place, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Beautiful wood floors and granite countertop. Recently painted and new carpet in bedrooms. Non smokers only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have any available units?
408 WINDWARD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have?
Some of 408 WINDWARD PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 WINDWARD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
408 WINDWARD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 WINDWARD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE offer parking?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 WINDWARD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have a pool?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 WINDWARD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

