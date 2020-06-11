Rent Calculator
408 WINDWARD PLACE
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:25 AM
408 WINDWARD PLACE
408 Windward Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
408 Windward Place, East Lake, FL 34677
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful wood floors and granite countertop. Recently painted and new carpet in bedrooms. Non smokers only.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have any available units?
East Lake, FL
East Lake, FL
.
What amenities does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have?
Amenities section
Amenities section
.
Is 408 WINDWARD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
408 WINDWARD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 WINDWARD PLACE pet-friendly?
pet friendly listings in East Lake
pet friendly listings in East Lake
.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE offer parking?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 408 WINDWARD PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have a pool?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 408 WINDWARD PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 408 WINDWARD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 WINDWARD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
