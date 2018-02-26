329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

MUST SEE!!! Beautiful unfurnished salt water pool home on a conservation lot in the much desired Woodfield neighborhood. This 4 split plan bedroom, 3 full bath, 3 car garage with bright open floor plan features high ceilings, den/office with french doors for privacy. The inviting caged saltwater pool with spillover spa and large lanai is surrounded by access to the entire living area, including 2 master suites and one with the pool bath. The larger master suite has room for king size bed, large furniture and sitting area, with his and hers walk in closets in the very large master bath. The bath features a jetted tub, separate shower, water closet and large double sink vanity with granite counter.

Enjoy open kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, pantry and adjoining laundry room leading to the garage. Kitchen also opens to the family room, gas fireplace, breakfast area and full view of pool with privacy of the preservation area. New efficient HVAC. Convenient location to Tampa, shopping and the beautiful beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Please note the rent includes lawn and ground care, pool maintenance and pest control. First, last, application fee, cleaning fee and refundable security deposit.