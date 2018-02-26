All apartments in East Lake
329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E
Last updated May 26 2020 at 10:07 PM

329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E

329 Waterford Circle · No Longer Available
East Lake
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
2 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

329 Waterford Circle, East Lake, FL 34688
Woodfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
MUST SEE!!! Beautiful unfurnished salt water pool home on a conservation lot in the much desired Woodfield neighborhood. This 4 split plan bedroom, 3 full bath, 3 car garage with bright open floor plan features high ceilings, den/office with french doors for privacy. The inviting caged saltwater pool with spillover spa and large lanai is surrounded by access to the entire living area, including 2 master suites and one with the pool bath. The larger master suite has room for king size bed, large furniture and sitting area, with his and hers walk in closets in the very large master bath. The bath features a jetted tub, separate shower, water closet and large double sink vanity with granite counter.
Enjoy open kitchen with granite counters and backsplash, pantry and adjoining laundry room leading to the garage. Kitchen also opens to the family room, gas fireplace, breakfast area and full view of pool with privacy of the preservation area. New efficient HVAC. Convenient location to Tampa, shopping and the beautiful beaches of the Gulf of Mexico. Please note the rent includes lawn and ground care, pool maintenance and pest control. First, last, application fee, cleaning fee and refundable security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have any available units?
329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have?
Some of 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E currently offering any rent specials?
329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E pet-friendly?
No, 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E offer parking?
Yes, 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E offers parking.
Does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have a pool?
Yes, 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E has a pool.
Does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have accessible units?
No, 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E does not have accessible units.
Does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E has units with dishwashers.
Does 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 329 WATERFORD CIRCLE E has units with air conditioning.

