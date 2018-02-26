All apartments in East Lake
Last updated October 13 2019 at 11:53 AM

287 CYPRESS TRACE

287 Cypress Trc
Location

287 Cypress Trc, East Lake, FL 34688

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful Over 8000 sq ft estate nestled on Private 3.78 acre lot surrounded by manicured golf course*Totally beautiful inside and outside, this home has enough space for your family to enjoy with friends*Home has soaring ceilings, Marble floors, custom upgrades, beautiful pool side views of the private cypress trees*Upgraded stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops*Upstairs entertainment room and bar* open floor plan with sliding doors throughout the house* Outdoors offer a heated pool and heated spa, plenty of seating space, a fire pit for those cool nights*Nestled in the Oak Hill subdivision where you will find this well appointed, luxury residence, it has the privacy of a preserve yet it is close to Lake Tarpon, Tampa airports, beaches, shopping and dining. Just bring your family and take your suitcase ,Come to enjoy your over 25 ft ceiling luxury home !

Partial furnishings:
$6700 PER MONTH ( 12 months lease ) .
First/Last month rent +1 month's security : $20100 .00 Moves you in.

Will consider short term. Short term rental rate see below:

Seasonal Rent: $12000/m
7 months Rent: $8500/m
Rent cover: Grounds Care , Pets control, Pool Maintenance
Home is Ready Now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 287 CYPRESS TRACE have any available units?
287 CYPRESS TRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 287 CYPRESS TRACE have?
Some of 287 CYPRESS TRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 287 CYPRESS TRACE currently offering any rent specials?
287 CYPRESS TRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 287 CYPRESS TRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 287 CYPRESS TRACE is pet friendly.
Does 287 CYPRESS TRACE offer parking?
Yes, 287 CYPRESS TRACE offers parking.
Does 287 CYPRESS TRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 287 CYPRESS TRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 287 CYPRESS TRACE have a pool?
Yes, 287 CYPRESS TRACE has a pool.
Does 287 CYPRESS TRACE have accessible units?
No, 287 CYPRESS TRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 287 CYPRESS TRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 287 CYPRESS TRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 287 CYPRESS TRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 287 CYPRESS TRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
