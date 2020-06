Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Roomy 3/2 home with an updated kitchen that has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and a breakfast bar off of the kitchen island. Freshly painted and new carpet throughout the home. The garage has been converted into a den featuring a wood burning fireplace. Fenced in back yard with tropical landscaping. A fun small area in the attic can make for a playroom or a fourth bedroom. Lawn maintenance is included.