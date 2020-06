Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in. This second floor condo has vaulted ceilings and wrap around screened enclosed lanai which can be accessed from the living room and master bedroom sliders. The view of the large lake is both relaxing and picturesque. The master bedroom has a queen size bed and two large closets. The linen closet is full of supplies and the bath has plenty of room with a step in shower. There is a great view of the lake from this bedroom as well. The guest bedroom is on the other end of the condo and gives you privacy with another bath that has a tub and shower. The kitchen features another lanai that also opens up to the guest room. The full size washer and dryer is on the lanai so the noise and heat stays outside. The kitchen features everything you need to have a great vacation. Just bring your clothes and food and you are set. East Lake Woodlands is close to shopping Also located close to area beaches and all major roads to the airport. Paradise is waiting for you! Available April 16th through december 2020 ONLY at $1400 plus tax. three months preferred but available for one. seasonal rent is $2300 per month for Jan-April 2021.