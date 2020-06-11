All apartments in East Lake
131 Nancy Dr
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:35 AM

131 Nancy Dr

131 Nancy Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 Nancy Drive, East Lake, FL 34677

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this excellent downstairs corner 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in East Lake Woodlands. Reserved Parking and sparkling pool. Manicured lawns and trees. Peaceful backyard view with no rear neighbors.Electric Hurricane Shutter just in case. Relax on your screened Lanai and watch the wildlife. When you walk in the front door you will see the extra large kitchen area, because it is an end condo. then prepare your meal and serve it through the kitchen to the dining area with beautiful lighting. Spacious living room with laminated wood for the flooring. Enjoy a wood burning fireplace and the two extra windows on the side of the house. Letting in all kinds of natural light. The master bedroom large enough for king size bed and plenty of closet space with two walk in size closets and one regular size. Relax in a step in shower or Use the guest bathroom to have a relaxing bath. the laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer and inside the condo. Guest room separated from the master by the closets and laundry room. Guest room large enough for a queen size bed. Extra storage out side on the patio. Close to all the stores you could want and movie theaters. Plenty of restaurants and fast food. Call to see ASAP

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Nancy Dr have any available units?
131 Nancy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 131 Nancy Dr have?
Some of 131 Nancy Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Nancy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
131 Nancy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Nancy Dr pet-friendly?
No, 131 Nancy Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 131 Nancy Dr offer parking?
Yes, 131 Nancy Dr offers parking.
Does 131 Nancy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Nancy Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Nancy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 131 Nancy Dr has a pool.
Does 131 Nancy Dr have accessible units?
No, 131 Nancy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Nancy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 Nancy Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Nancy Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Nancy Dr has units with air conditioning.
