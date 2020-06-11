131 Nancy Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool media room

Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this excellent downstairs corner 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in East Lake Woodlands. Reserved Parking and sparkling pool. Manicured lawns and trees. Peaceful backyard view with no rear neighbors.Electric Hurricane Shutter just in case. Relax on your screened Lanai and watch the wildlife. When you walk in the front door you will see the extra large kitchen area, because it is an end condo. then prepare your meal and serve it through the kitchen to the dining area with beautiful lighting. Spacious living room with laminated wood for the flooring. Enjoy a wood burning fireplace and the two extra windows on the side of the house. Letting in all kinds of natural light. The master bedroom large enough for king size bed and plenty of closet space with two walk in size closets and one regular size. Relax in a step in shower or Use the guest bathroom to have a relaxing bath. the laundry room is equipped with washer and dryer and inside the condo. Guest room separated from the master by the closets and laundry room. Guest room large enough for a queen size bed. Extra storage out side on the patio. Close to all the stores you could want and movie theaters. Plenty of restaurants and fast food. Call to see ASAP