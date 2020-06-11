All apartments in East Lake
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:07 AM

1306 Forestedge Blvd

1306 Forestedge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1306 Forestedge Boulevard, East Lake, FL 34677
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Call Donna Blackstone at 727-686-1376. Spacious executive home in exclusive Aberdeen (East Lake Woodlands Country Club Community). This 4/3/3 pool home sits on the 7th green of the north course. Pool and lawn care included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

