East Lake, FL
1151 PINE RIDGE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:08 AM

1151 PINE RIDGE

1151 Pine Ridge Cir W · No Longer Available
Location

1151 Pine Ridge Cir W, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
FULLY FURNISHED winter seasonal with a pond and fountain view. Comfortable first-floor 1,085 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2 Baths, screened porch, eat-in kitchen, full size Laundry Room. Active community center with tennis, heated pool, hot tub and recreation building. Friendly all-aged community. Minutes from shopping, movies, Tampa Airport and downtown Tampa. Price quoted 4 months; varies by length of stay. Includes water/trash/cable/WiFi & power (to $60/mo); does not include 13% sales tax or $325 app/booking cleaning fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1151 PINE RIDGE have any available units?
1151 PINE RIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1151 PINE RIDGE have?
Some of 1151 PINE RIDGE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1151 PINE RIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
1151 PINE RIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1151 PINE RIDGE pet-friendly?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE offer parking?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE does not offer parking.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1151 PINE RIDGE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE have a pool?
Yes, 1151 PINE RIDGE has a pool.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE have accessible units?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1151 PINE RIDGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1151 PINE RIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1151 PINE RIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
