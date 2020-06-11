All apartments in East Lake
Find more places like 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake, FL
/
1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2

1109 Pine Ridge Circle West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1109 Pine Ridge Circle West, East Lake, FL 34688
Pine Ridge At Lake Tarpon Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b8ef42500b ----
Available Now! Upstairs unit with balcony and lake view. Stainless steel appliances. Community includes a tennis court and pool. Water/Sewer/Trash included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 have any available units?
1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake, FL.
What amenities does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 have?
Some of 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 pet-friendly?
No, 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake.
Does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 offer parking?
No, 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 has a pool.
Does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 have accessible units?
No, 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1109 Pine Ridge Circle W B2 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd
East Lake, FL 34685

Similar Pages

East Lake 1 BedroomsEast Lake 2 Bedrooms
East Lake 3 BedroomsEast Lake Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLBrookridge, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg