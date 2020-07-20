9821 BLUE PALM WAY

Amenities

(Available NOW!) **Upgraded Interiors, Fans, Blinds! **Bonus Loft! **2 Car Garage! SABAL POINTE - Tampa Brandon Townhouse Rentals Lots of upgrades included Granite! Stainless Steal Appliances! Ceramic! Brushed Metal Fixtures Throughout! Upgraded Treated Wood Blinds All Over! Fancy Lights & Fans!!! 2 Bd+BONUS Loft/ 2.5 Ba/ 2 Car Garg- Washer/Dryer Included- 1650 Sq Ft **TWO-STORY RENTALS! **FREE WATER Bill! - Two Story Townhouse Rentals w/ Garages &Patios! Brand New Flooring installed through out home.