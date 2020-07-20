All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
9821 BLUE PALM WAY
Last updated February 26 2020 at 9:29 AM

9821 BLUE PALM WAY

9821 Blue Palm Way · No Longer Available
Location

9821 Blue Palm Way, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
(Available NOW!) **Upgraded Interiors, Fans, Blinds! **Bonus Loft! **2 Car Garage! SABAL POINTE - Tampa Brandon Townhouse Rentals Lots of upgrades included Granite! Stainless Steal Appliances! Ceramic! Brushed Metal Fixtures Throughout! Upgraded Treated Wood Blinds All Over! Fancy Lights & Fans!!! 2 Bd+BONUS Loft/ 2.5 Ba/ 2 Car Garg- Washer/Dryer Included- 1650 Sq Ft **TWO-STORY RENTALS! **FREE WATER Bill! - Two Story Townhouse Rentals w/ Garages &Patios! Brand New Flooring installed through out home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY have any available units?
9821 BLUE PALM WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY have?
Some of 9821 BLUE PALM WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9821 BLUE PALM WAY currently offering any rent specials?
9821 BLUE PALM WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9821 BLUE PALM WAY pet-friendly?
No, 9821 BLUE PALM WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY offer parking?
Yes, 9821 BLUE PALM WAY offers parking.
Does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9821 BLUE PALM WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY have a pool?
No, 9821 BLUE PALM WAY does not have a pool.
Does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY have accessible units?
No, 9821 BLUE PALM WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9821 BLUE PALM WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 9821 BLUE PALM WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 9821 BLUE PALM WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
