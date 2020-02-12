All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated March 31 2020 at 5:16 PM

9414 Polak Drive

9414 Polak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9414 Polak Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 bath new Manufactured home in family community.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9414 Polak Drive have any available units?
9414 Polak Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 9414 Polak Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9414 Polak Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9414 Polak Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9414 Polak Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9414 Polak Drive offer parking?
No, 9414 Polak Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9414 Polak Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9414 Polak Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9414 Polak Drive have a pool?
No, 9414 Polak Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9414 Polak Drive have accessible units?
No, 9414 Polak Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9414 Polak Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9414 Polak Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9414 Polak Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9414 Polak Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
