What s better than an apartment? Renting a home at the Paradise Village, a family-friendly, well-maintained, professionally managed manufactured home community. Right now, Paradise Village, has a model year 2020, 3 bed/2 bath, 1056 sq. ft. home available for $1,295.00 per month, including site fees! Call us today to schedule a viewing and find out how easy it can be to move into a new home!