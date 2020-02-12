All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

Location

8112 Bally Money Rd, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhome in Prime Location - Newer Townhome (built 2011) Excellent location convenient to I-4 - Downtown Tampa. Gated entry.
Two stories. Well-kept community.

(RLNE3872657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Bally Money Rd. have any available units?
8112 Bally Money Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 8112 Bally Money Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Bally Money Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Bally Money Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8112 Bally Money Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 8112 Bally Money Rd. offer parking?
No, 8112 Bally Money Rd. does not offer parking.
Does 8112 Bally Money Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Bally Money Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Bally Money Rd. have a pool?
No, 8112 Bally Money Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 8112 Bally Money Rd. have accessible units?
No, 8112 Bally Money Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Bally Money Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 Bally Money Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8112 Bally Money Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8112 Bally Money Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.
