Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:39 PM

8108 Tom Sawyer Drive

8108 Tom Sawyer Drive · (813) 328-1898
Location

8108 Tom Sawyer Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33637

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1727870

A coveted rental unit in Tampa! Your next home includes: 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Central Air, Fenced Yard, Ceiling fans, and Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Bonus: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

This property comes in as-is condition.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Washer/ Dryer Hookups,Fenced yard
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive have any available units?
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8108 Tom Sawyer Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive offer parking?
No, 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive have a pool?
No, 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive have accessible units?
No, 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8108 Tom Sawyer Drive has units with air conditioning.
