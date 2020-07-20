8042 Fawnridge Cir

8042 Fawnridge Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home ... must see ... will not last .... owner is looking for clean background ... good rental history ... income must be 3 times greater then rent. Also please provide two references
(RLNE4804476)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
