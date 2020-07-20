All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 8042 Fawnridge Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
8042 Fawnridge Cir
Last updated April 15 2019 at 3:05 PM

8042 Fawnridge Cir

8042 Fawnridge Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8042 Fawnridge Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath home ... must see ... will not last .... owner is looking for clean background ... good rental history ... income must be 3 times greater then rent. Also please provide two references

(RLNE4804476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8042 Fawnridge Cir have any available units?
8042 Fawnridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 8042 Fawnridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
8042 Fawnridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8042 Fawnridge Cir pet-friendly?
No, 8042 Fawnridge Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 8042 Fawnridge Cir offer parking?
No, 8042 Fawnridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 8042 Fawnridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8042 Fawnridge Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8042 Fawnridge Cir have a pool?
No, 8042 Fawnridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 8042 Fawnridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 8042 Fawnridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 8042 Fawnridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 8042 Fawnridge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8042 Fawnridge Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 8042 Fawnridge Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with BalconiesEast Lake-Orient Park Cheap Places
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa