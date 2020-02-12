All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated March 8 2020 at 11:40 AM

7820 Bally Money Rd

7820 Ballymoney Road · No Longer Available
Location

7820 Ballymoney Road, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wexford Townhome - Fabulous 3 bed - 2.5 bath - 1 car garage town home in close proximity to I-75 and I-4. Stainless steel appliances, wooden floors and private back patio. A MUST see, hurry it won't last!

(RLNE4716145)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7820 Bally Money Rd have any available units?
7820 Bally Money Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7820 Bally Money Rd have?
Some of 7820 Bally Money Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7820 Bally Money Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7820 Bally Money Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7820 Bally Money Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 7820 Bally Money Rd is pet friendly.
Does 7820 Bally Money Rd offer parking?
Yes, 7820 Bally Money Rd offers parking.
Does 7820 Bally Money Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7820 Bally Money Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7820 Bally Money Rd have a pool?
No, 7820 Bally Money Rd does not have a pool.
Does 7820 Bally Money Rd have accessible units?
No, 7820 Bally Money Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7820 Bally Money Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7820 Bally Money Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7820 Bally Money Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7820 Bally Money Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
