East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 7807 N 57TH STREET.
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
7807 N 57TH STREET
Last updated October 29 2019

7807 N 57TH STREET
7807 North 57th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
East Lake-Orient Park
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location
7807 North 57th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(Available NOW!) ***Northeast Tampa Temple-Terrace Home Rental! ***1800 SQ FT!! 1/2 Acre Fenced Yard! Ceramic Tiles ALL OVER! - Northeast Tampa! Near Hillsborough & 56th! Impressive Floors & Yard! ... Northeast Tampa Home Rental! SPACIOUS 1800 SQ FT! Massic 1/2 ACRE Backyard is ALL FENCED IN! Screened Patio! Washer/Dryer Connections! French Door Den/Bonus Room! Faux Granite Kitchen! ... 4 Car Carport + Driveway ... Washer/Dryer Connections ... Pets OK ... 1/2 ACRE FENCED YARD! FIREPLACE! CERAMIC TILES ALL OVER!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have any available units?
7807 N 57TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
What amenities does 7807 N 57TH STREET have?
Some of 7807 N 57TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7807 N 57TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7807 N 57TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 N 57TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 N 57TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7807 N 57TH STREET offers parking.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have a pool?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
