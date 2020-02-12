All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated October 29 2019 at 3:15 AM

7807 N 57TH STREET

7807 North 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7807 North 57th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
(Available NOW!) ***Northeast Tampa Temple-Terrace Home Rental! ***1800 SQ FT!! 1/2 Acre Fenced Yard! Ceramic Tiles ALL OVER! - Northeast Tampa! Near Hillsborough & 56th! Impressive Floors & Yard! ... Northeast Tampa Home Rental! SPACIOUS 1800 SQ FT! Massic 1/2 ACRE Backyard is ALL FENCED IN! Screened Patio! Washer/Dryer Connections! French Door Den/Bonus Room! Faux Granite Kitchen! ... 4 Car Carport + Driveway ... Washer/Dryer Connections ... Pets OK ... 1/2 ACRE FENCED YARD! FIREPLACE! CERAMIC TILES ALL OVER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have any available units?
7807 N 57TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 7807 N 57TH STREET have?
Some of 7807 N 57TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 N 57TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7807 N 57TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 N 57TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 N 57TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7807 N 57TH STREET offers parking.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have a pool?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7807 N 57TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7807 N 57TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

