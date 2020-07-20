All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated March 22 2020 at 8:37 AM

7411 E 22ND AVENUE

7411 E 22nd Ave · No Longer Available
Location

7411 E 22nd Ave, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2/2 single should home near hard rock casino is now available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7411 E 22ND AVENUE have any available units?
7411 E 22ND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 7411 E 22ND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7411 E 22ND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7411 E 22ND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 7411 E 22ND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 7411 E 22ND AVENUE offer parking?
No, 7411 E 22ND AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 7411 E 22ND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7411 E 22ND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7411 E 22ND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7411 E 22ND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7411 E 22ND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 7411 E 22ND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 7411 E 22ND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7411 E 22ND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7411 E 22ND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7411 E 22ND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
