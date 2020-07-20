All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated July 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

6904 Thrasher Dr

6904 Thrasher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6904 Thrasher Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
East Lake Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
6904 Thrasher Dr Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! Convenient to Tampa and Brandon!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE4938042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6904 Thrasher Dr have any available units?
6904 Thrasher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 6904 Thrasher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6904 Thrasher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6904 Thrasher Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6904 Thrasher Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 6904 Thrasher Dr offer parking?
No, 6904 Thrasher Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6904 Thrasher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6904 Thrasher Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6904 Thrasher Dr have a pool?
No, 6904 Thrasher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6904 Thrasher Dr have accessible units?
No, 6904 Thrasher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6904 Thrasher Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6904 Thrasher Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6904 Thrasher Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6904 Thrasher Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
