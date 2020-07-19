All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
6805 North 47th Street
Last updated April 14 2019 at 1:53 AM

6805 North 47th Street

6805 North 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

6805 North 47th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
There is much to love about this home that is in move-in-ready condition! RRecent renovations include freshly painted walls, professionally installed flooring, and stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances, so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite home cooked meals, as soon as you move in. For even more appeal, back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining and family fun. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor!
We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com OR call our local office for more informatIon (813)386-6478, ext. 1, 1

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6805 North 47th Street have any available units?
6805 North 47th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 6805 North 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
6805 North 47th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6805 North 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6805 North 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 6805 North 47th Street offer parking?
No, 6805 North 47th Street does not offer parking.
Does 6805 North 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6805 North 47th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6805 North 47th Street have a pool?
No, 6805 North 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 6805 North 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 6805 North 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6805 North 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6805 North 47th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6805 North 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6805 North 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
