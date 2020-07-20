All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 6215 Travis Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
6215 Travis Boulevard
Last updated July 30 2019 at 9:56 AM

6215 Travis Boulevard

6215 Travis Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6215 Travis Boulevard, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
East Lake Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,425 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be h

(RLNE5059005)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6215 Travis Boulevard have any available units?
6215 Travis Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 6215 Travis Boulevard have?
Some of 6215 Travis Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6215 Travis Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6215 Travis Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6215 Travis Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 6215 Travis Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 6215 Travis Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6215 Travis Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6215 Travis Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6215 Travis Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6215 Travis Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6215 Travis Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6215 Travis Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6215 Travis Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6215 Travis Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6215 Travis Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 6215 Travis Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6215 Travis Boulevard has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedroom Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with BalconiesEast Lake-Orient Park Cheap Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
Fish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLFeather Sound, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa