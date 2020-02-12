All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
6209 ORAN STREET
6209 ORAN STREET

6209 Oran Street · No Longer Available
Location

6209 Oran Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Adorable home for rent! Cute front porch to enjoy and plenty of room to entertain outside on this huge lot! Home is on Well water and sewer. Perfect location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6209 ORAN STREET have any available units?
6209 ORAN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 6209 ORAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6209 ORAN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6209 ORAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6209 ORAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 6209 ORAN STREET offer parking?
No, 6209 ORAN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 6209 ORAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6209 ORAN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6209 ORAN STREET have a pool?
No, 6209 ORAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6209 ORAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 6209 ORAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6209 ORAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 6209 ORAN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6209 ORAN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6209 ORAN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

