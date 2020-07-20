All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
5702 E 30th Ave
5702 E 30th Ave

5702 East 30th Avenue · No Longer Available
East Lake-Orient Park
Location

5702 East 30th Avenue, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5702 E 30th Ave Available 08/21/19 Minutes from Hard Rock Casino & Ybor!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5037231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5702 E 30th Ave have any available units?
5702 E 30th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 5702 E 30th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5702 E 30th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5702 E 30th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5702 E 30th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5702 E 30th Ave offer parking?
No, 5702 E 30th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5702 E 30th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5702 E 30th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5702 E 30th Ave have a pool?
No, 5702 E 30th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5702 E 30th Ave have accessible units?
No, 5702 E 30th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5702 E 30th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5702 E 30th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5702 E 30th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5702 E 30th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
