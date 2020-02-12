Rent Calculator
Last updated January 5 2020 at 8:03 AM
5508 Pokeweed Ct
5508 Pokeweed Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
5508 Pokeweed Court, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617
Amenities
patio / balcony
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
2/1.5 Temple Terrace Townhome - Great location off of N. 56th St. New carpet. New paint. Pool in community. View of the pool.
(RLNE2242449)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5508 Pokeweed Ct have any available units?
5508 Pokeweed Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
Is 5508 Pokeweed Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Pokeweed Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Pokeweed Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5508 Pokeweed Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park
.
Does 5508 Pokeweed Ct offer parking?
No, 5508 Pokeweed Ct does not offer parking.
Does 5508 Pokeweed Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5508 Pokeweed Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Pokeweed Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5508 Pokeweed Ct has a pool.
Does 5508 Pokeweed Ct have accessible units?
No, 5508 Pokeweed Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Pokeweed Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5508 Pokeweed Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5508 Pokeweed Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5508 Pokeweed Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
