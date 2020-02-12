All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
5146 Puritan Circle
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

5146 Puritan Circle

5146 Puritan Road · No Longer Available
Location

5146 Puritan Road, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fully furnish 1 bedroom 1 bath with a loft condo. -

(RLNE2645098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5146 Puritan Circle have any available units?
5146 Puritan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 5146 Puritan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Puritan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Puritan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle offer parking?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have a pool?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have accessible units?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
