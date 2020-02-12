Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 5146 Puritan Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
5146 Puritan Circle
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5146 Puritan Circle
5146 Puritan Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
5146 Puritan Road, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fully furnish 1 bedroom 1 bath with a loft condo. -
(RLNE2645098)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have any available units?
5146 Puritan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
Is 5146 Puritan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5146 Puritan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5146 Puritan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park
.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle offer parking?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have a pool?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have accessible units?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5146 Puritan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5146 Puritan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617
Similar Pages
East Lake-Orient Park 1 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with Gym
East Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FL
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Dunedin, FL
Plant City, FL
Winter Haven, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lutz, FL
South Bradenton, FL
Northdale, FL
Westchase, FL
Bartow, FL
Ruskin, FL
Brooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FL
Odessa, FL
Fish Hawk, FL
Zephyrhills, FL
Hudson, FL
Gulfport, FL
Highland City, FL
South Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FL
Dade City, FL
The Meadows, FL
Port Richey, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
Florida Southern College
Polk State College
Ringling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa