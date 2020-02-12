All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
4935 Puritan Circle
4935 Puritan Circle

4935 Puritan Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4935 Puritan Circle, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
River Oaks Condominium - Nicely upgraded condo in Temple Terrace. Secure, gated community near the Hillsborough River. Laminate floors. Open floor plan. End unit. Lots of closet space. Clean and rent ready!

(RLNE2581072)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4935 Puritan Circle have any available units?
4935 Puritan Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 4935 Puritan Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4935 Puritan Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4935 Puritan Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4935 Puritan Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4935 Puritan Circle offer parking?
No, 4935 Puritan Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4935 Puritan Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4935 Puritan Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4935 Puritan Circle have a pool?
No, 4935 Puritan Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4935 Puritan Circle have accessible units?
No, 4935 Puritan Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4935 Puritan Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4935 Puritan Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4935 Puritan Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 4935 Puritan Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
