Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
4815 Wilkinson Way
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:06 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4815 Wilkinson Way
4815 Wilkinson Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
4815 Wilkinson Way, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610
Amenities
pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath located in a family community with pools, playgrounds, clubhouse and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have any available units?
4815 Wilkinson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
.
What amenities does 4815 Wilkinson Way have?
Some of 4815 Wilkinson Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4815 Wilkinson Way currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Wilkinson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Wilkinson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Wilkinson Way is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way offer parking?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have a pool?
Yes, 4815 Wilkinson Way has a pool.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have accessible units?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
