All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 4815 Wilkinson Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
4815 Wilkinson Way
Last updated August 26 2019 at 4:06 PM

4815 Wilkinson Way

4815 Wilkinson Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4815 Wilkinson Way, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath located in a family community with pools, playgrounds, clubhouse and more.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have any available units?
4815 Wilkinson Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4815 Wilkinson Way have?
Some of 4815 Wilkinson Way's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Wilkinson Way currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Wilkinson Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Wilkinson Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4815 Wilkinson Way is pet friendly.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way offer parking?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not offer parking.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have a pool?
Yes, 4815 Wilkinson Way has a pool.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have accessible units?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4815 Wilkinson Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4815 Wilkinson Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa