4508 E Fern St
Last updated April 27 2020 at 5:47 PM

4508 E Fern St

4508 East Fern Street · No Longer Available
Location

4508 East Fern Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Updated three bedroom two bathroom house. House includes front patio, huge yard, parking for multiple cars, central A/C, new kitchen cabinets, new roof and washer dryer hookup. Master bedroom has its own bathroom.

All applicants must meet the following minimum requirements for approval:

-Complete application, including payment of fee, at www.fensalirenterprises.com
-Gross income must equal 2.5x monthly rent (or guarantor with 4.5x monthly rent)
-No previous evictions
-Complete and pass background check
-Minimum credit score of 575
-Deposit Paid prior to move in

Please visit www.FRESREALESTATE.com to view a list of all available properties and to access the online application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4508 E Fern St have any available units?
4508 E Fern St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4508 E Fern St have?
Some of 4508 E Fern St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4508 E Fern St currently offering any rent specials?
4508 E Fern St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4508 E Fern St pet-friendly?
No, 4508 E Fern St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4508 E Fern St offer parking?
Yes, 4508 E Fern St offers parking.
Does 4508 E Fern St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4508 E Fern St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4508 E Fern St have a pool?
No, 4508 E Fern St does not have a pool.
Does 4508 E Fern St have accessible units?
No, 4508 E Fern St does not have accessible units.
Does 4508 E Fern St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4508 E Fern St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4508 E Fern St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4508 E Fern St has units with air conditioning.
