4508 E Fern St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Updated three bedroom two bathroom house. House includes front patio, huge yard, parking for multiple cars, central A/C, new kitchen cabinets, new roof and washer dryer hookup. Master bedroom has its own bathroom.



All applicants must meet the following minimum requirements for approval:



-Complete application, including payment of fee, at www.fensalirenterprises.com

-Gross income must equal 2.5x monthly rent (or guarantor with 4.5x monthly rent)

-No previous evictions

-Complete and pass background check

-Minimum credit score of 575

-Deposit Paid prior to move in



Please visit www.FRESREALESTATE.com to view a list of all available properties and to access the online application