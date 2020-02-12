4421 Cobia Dr

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has recently been remodeled with tile throughout the common area's and carpet in the bedrooms. New Kitchen Cabinets and granite countertops. The split floor plan gives plenty of space from the master to the remaining rooms. Great backyard in a relatively quite community. Call today for a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4040832)