4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has recently been remodeled with tile throughout the common area's and carpet in the bedrooms. New Kitchen Cabinets and granite countertops. The split floor plan gives plenty of space from the master to the remaining rooms. Great backyard in a relatively quite community. Call today for a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4040832)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4421 Cobia Dr have any available units?
4421 Cobia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4421 Cobia Dr have?
Some of 4421 Cobia Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Cobia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Cobia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.