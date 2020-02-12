All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4421 Cobia Dr

4421 Cobia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4421 Cobia Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 2 Car Garage - This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home has recently been remodeled with tile throughout the common area's and carpet in the bedrooms. New Kitchen Cabinets and granite countertops. The split floor plan gives plenty of space from the master to the remaining rooms. Great backyard in a relatively quite community. Call today for a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4040832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4421 Cobia Dr have any available units?
4421 Cobia Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
What amenities does 4421 Cobia Dr have?
Some of 4421 Cobia Dr's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4421 Cobia Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4421 Cobia Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4421 Cobia Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4421 Cobia Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4421 Cobia Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4421 Cobia Dr offers parking.
Does 4421 Cobia Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4421 Cobia Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4421 Cobia Dr have a pool?
No, 4421 Cobia Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4421 Cobia Dr have accessible units?
No, 4421 Cobia Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4421 Cobia Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4421 Cobia Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4421 Cobia Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4421 Cobia Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

