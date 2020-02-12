All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
4218 Empire Pl

Location

4218 Empire Place, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
Pool Home! near the Fairgrounds - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5657762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4218 Empire Pl have any available units?
4218 Empire Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 4218 Empire Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4218 Empire Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4218 Empire Pl pet-friendly?
No, 4218 Empire Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 4218 Empire Pl offer parking?
No, 4218 Empire Pl does not offer parking.
Does 4218 Empire Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4218 Empire Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4218 Empire Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4218 Empire Pl has a pool.
Does 4218 Empire Pl have accessible units?
No, 4218 Empire Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4218 Empire Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4218 Empire Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4218 Empire Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 4218 Empire Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

