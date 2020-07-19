All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
4212 Empire Place
4212 Empire Place

4212 Empire Place · No Longer Available
Location

4212 Empire Place, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,248 sf home is located in Tampa, FL. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, and spacious dining area. Private back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4212 Empire Place have any available units?
4212 Empire Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 4212 Empire Place currently offering any rent specials?
4212 Empire Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4212 Empire Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 4212 Empire Place is pet friendly.
Does 4212 Empire Place offer parking?
No, 4212 Empire Place does not offer parking.
Does 4212 Empire Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4212 Empire Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4212 Empire Place have a pool?
No, 4212 Empire Place does not have a pool.
Does 4212 Empire Place have accessible units?
No, 4212 Empire Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4212 Empire Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4212 Empire Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4212 Empire Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4212 Empire Place does not have units with air conditioning.
