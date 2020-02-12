All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 4205 King Alfred Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
4205 King Alfred Drive
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

4205 King Alfred Drive

4205 King Alfred Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4205 King Alfred Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4205 King Alfred Drive Available 07/23/19 COMING SOON! Be in the Heart of it All! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

(RLNE5000509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4205 King Alfred Drive have any available units?
4205 King Alfred Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 4205 King Alfred Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4205 King Alfred Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4205 King Alfred Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4205 King Alfred Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4205 King Alfred Drive offer parking?
No, 4205 King Alfred Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4205 King Alfred Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4205 King Alfred Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4205 King Alfred Drive have a pool?
No, 4205 King Alfred Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4205 King Alfred Drive have accessible units?
No, 4205 King Alfred Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4205 King Alfred Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4205 King Alfred Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4205 King Alfred Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4205 King Alfred Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa