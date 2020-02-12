All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
Find more places like 4202 King Alfred Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Lake-Orient Park, FL
/
4202 King Alfred Dr.
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

4202 King Alfred Dr.

4202 King Alfred Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
East Lake-Orient Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

4202 King Alfred Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3/1 IN KINGS FOREST CLOSE TO THE HARD ROCK !!! - Fenced yard, Detached 1 car garage, Washing machine hookups, no dryer hook up.. Fresh paint makes this house MOVE IN READY! Close to the Hard Rock, laundry facility and MORE!!!

Small pets may be allowed at the owners discretion. Pet fee $300/pet.

To view this property contact Laurie Anderson at 813-988-7368 extension 205 or email her at Laurie@bayarearentals.net

Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the apply now field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

(RLNE4509328)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4202 King Alfred Dr. have any available units?
4202 King Alfred Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 4202 King Alfred Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4202 King Alfred Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4202 King Alfred Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4202 King Alfred Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4202 King Alfred Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4202 King Alfred Dr. offers parking.
Does 4202 King Alfred Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4202 King Alfred Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4202 King Alfred Dr. have a pool?
No, 4202 King Alfred Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4202 King Alfred Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4202 King Alfred Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4202 King Alfred Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4202 King Alfred Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4202 King Alfred Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4202 King Alfred Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Pointe
8024 Hidden River Dr
East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33617

Similar Pages

East Lake-Orient Park 1 BedroomsEast Lake-Orient Park 2 Bedrooms
East Lake-Orient Park Apartments with GymEast Lake-Orient Park Dog Friendly Apartments
East Lake-Orient Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL
New Port Richey, FLOdessa, FLFish Hawk, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa