Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

4011 Waring Dr

4011 Waring Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4011 Waring Drive, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33610

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Close to Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Easy Access to Freeways!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

(RLNE5051180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4011 Waring Dr have any available units?
4011 Waring Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 4011 Waring Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4011 Waring Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4011 Waring Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4011 Waring Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4011 Waring Dr offer parking?
No, 4011 Waring Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4011 Waring Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4011 Waring Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4011 Waring Dr have a pool?
No, 4011 Waring Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4011 Waring Dr have accessible units?
No, 4011 Waring Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4011 Waring Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4011 Waring Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4011 Waring Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 4011 Waring Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
