4011 Waring Dr

Close to Seminole Hard Rock Casino & Easy Access to Freeways!!! - This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.



This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Availability subject to change.



