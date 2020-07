Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a beautiful 3 bed 2 bath + bonus room house! Property has fenced backyard with some shade, tile and wood flooring throughout, ceiling fans, spacious closets, master shower, dishwasher, central heat and a/c, new paint and fixtures plus many upgrades!



No section 8!



Visit our website for a FREE application!



www.realnetpropertymanagement.com