Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:08 AM

3605 N 56TH STREET

3605 North 56th Street · (813) 743-4279
Location

3605 North 56th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3605 N 56TH STREET · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1262 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME, NEWLY RENOVATED, FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, WHITE SHAKER CABINETS; SOFT CLOSE DOORS & DRAWERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER / DRYER CONNECTIONS. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH QUICK ACCESS TO I4 & 275

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $350 - $550 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.
Section 8 Accepted

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(813) 743-4279

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5803597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3605 N 56TH STREET have any available units?
3605 N 56TH STREET has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3605 N 56TH STREET have?
Some of 3605 N 56TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3605 N 56TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3605 N 56TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3605 N 56TH STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 3605 N 56TH STREET is pet friendly.
Does 3605 N 56TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3605 N 56TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3605 N 56TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3605 N 56TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3605 N 56TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3605 N 56TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3605 N 56TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3605 N 56TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3605 N 56TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3605 N 56TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3605 N 56TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3605 N 56TH STREET has units with air conditioning.
