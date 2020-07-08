All apartments in East Lake-Orient Park
3307 N 77TH STREET

3307 North 77th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3307 North 77th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619
East Lake - Orient Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Clean and ready to go on a tree lined street. Centrally located and convenient to everything. This adorable two bedroom has on site laundry plus a fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Tile floors throughout. Call for a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 N 77TH STREET have any available units?
3307 N 77TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 3307 N 77TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3307 N 77TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 N 77TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3307 N 77TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Lake-Orient Park.
Does 3307 N 77TH STREET offer parking?
No, 3307 N 77TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 3307 N 77TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 N 77TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 N 77TH STREET have a pool?
No, 3307 N 77TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3307 N 77TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 3307 N 77TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 N 77TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 N 77TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 N 77TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 N 77TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

