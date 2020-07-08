3307 North 77th Street, East Lake-Orient Park, FL 33619 East Lake - Orient Park
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Clean and ready to go on a tree lined street. Centrally located and convenient to everything. This adorable two bedroom has on site laundry plus a fenced back yard. Open floor plan. Tile floors throughout. Call for a showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3307 N 77TH STREET have any available units?
3307 N 77TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Lake-Orient Park, FL.
Is 3307 N 77TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3307 N 77TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.