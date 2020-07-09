All apartments in Eagle Lake
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:41 PM

452 Squires Grove Drive

452 Squires Grove Drive · (813) 328-1898
Location

452 Squires Grove Drive, Eagle Lake, FL 33880

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1767 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2055381

Please ask about our Rhino deposit program. Pay a fraction of the normal deposit amount!

Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1767 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-17. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.tampa@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does not accept Section 8 vouchers.

Home comes in as-is condition.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 452 Squires Grove Drive have any available units?
452 Squires Grove Drive has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 452 Squires Grove Drive have?
Some of 452 Squires Grove Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 452 Squires Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
452 Squires Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 452 Squires Grove Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 452 Squires Grove Drive is pet friendly.
Does 452 Squires Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 452 Squires Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 452 Squires Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 452 Squires Grove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 452 Squires Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 452 Squires Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 452 Squires Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 452 Squires Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 452 Squires Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 452 Squires Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 452 Squires Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 452 Squires Grove Drive has units with air conditioning.
