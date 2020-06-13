/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 13 2020
11 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dunnellon, FL
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
20800 River Dr. Unit A-11
20800 River Drive, Dunnellon, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
580 sqft
Fully Furnished, Turnkey Waterfront 1 bedroom 1 bath Riverfront Condo - Updated 1 bedroom 1 bath fully furnished, turn-key condo with a beautiful view of the Withlacoochee River. Nice corner Unit.
Results within 5 miles of Dunnellon
1 of 18
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD
22976 Southwest 117th Place Road, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1027 sqft
Turnkey - Waterfront Nicely Furnished 2/1.5 "A" Frame with Dock and optional hot-tub - This Unique Turnkey "A" Frame with a wonderful boardwalk and dock on the Withlacoochee River is just $1600.
Results within 10 miles of Dunnellon
1 of 16
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct
1566 W Sweet Oaks Ct, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1353 sqft
Beautiful Citrus Hills Town House - Property Id: 233890 If interested please SEND TEXT OR CALL 352-270-5011 Having issues with emails The Townhouse comes furnished If needed no extra charge BRENTWOOD OF CITRUS HILLS 2 BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH, 1 CAR
1 of 23
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
13646 SW 115TH
13646 Southwest 115th Circle, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1465 sqft
13646 SW 115TH Available 06/15/20 Beautifully Furnished Golfside Villa in Desirable Spruce Creek - 2 bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 car garage Villa directly on the Golf Course in Spruce Creek Preserves. The Villa is turnkey and is fully furnished.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
836 West Silver Meadow Loop
836 West Silver Meadow Loop, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1499 sqft
AVAILABLE May 15th ,2020!!! FURNISHED RENTAL IN TERRA VISTA!! DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS 2 BEDROOM PLUS DEN! Bright and open home with maple cabinetry, tile through out living areas, hardwood floors in den and bedrooms, natural lighting.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
195 East Hartford Street #7 Unit 2B - 1
195 E Hartford St, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome with a carport. All you need are your clothes and toothbrush.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
1990 N. Rosehue Path
1990 N Rose Hue Path, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1780 sqft
Beautiful Fully Furnished Pool Home 2 Bedroom + Den 2 Bath 2 Car Garage located in Terra Vista of Citrus Hills. Built in 2016 with many upgrades, this warm and friendly home will make the perfect stay in a Wonderful Community!
1 of 45
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1679 W Spring Meadow Loop
1679 Spring Meadow Loop, Pine Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1663 sqft
DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS FURNISHED RENTAL!! ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! $160.00 cap on electric & $75.00 cap on Water/Sewer!! Florida living at its BEST! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 1 car garage town home is located in Brentwood of Citrus Hills.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
8850 SW 97TH STREET
8850 Southwest 97th Street, Marion County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1541 sqft
Sought after Bostonian villa in On Top of the World fully furnished. Pack your clothes and move in. You won't be cramped in this villa with large closets, huge kitchen, lanai under separate AC and back patio to grill on.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3141 N BARTON CREEK CIRCLE
3141 North Barton Creek Circle, Black Diamond, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1806 sqft
BLACK DIAMOND RANCH, Secured entry community that has breathtaking views nd quiet neighbors. This 3/2/2 Split, FURNISHED home is ready for immediate occupancy.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
385 E Hartford Street
385 East Hartford Street, Citrus Hills, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
990 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! NO PETS NO SMOKING GREENBRIAR CONDOMINIUM available for 1 year or more. 2 bedroom/2 bath maintenance free condo with a carport located in the heart of Citrus Hills.
