Sign Up
Login
List With Us
Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
All apartments in Dunnellon
Find more places like
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dunnellon, FL
/
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 PM
Check Availability
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
20814 West Pennsylvania Avenue
·
(352) 489-4949
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dunnellon
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Location
20814 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL 34431
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 2 · Avail. now
$750
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 320 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
patio / balcony
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute cottage with screened in front porch, all utilities included to include basic cable. Annual lease, 1 and last months rent due at signing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dunnellon
.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Dunnellon Apartments with Balcony
Dunnellon Apartments with Garage
Dunnellon Apartments with Parking
Dunnellon Apartments with Pool
Dunnellon Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Ocala, FL
Spring Hill, FL
Lady Lake, FL
Leesburg, FL
Brooksville, FL
Hudson, FL
Dade City, FL
Brookridge, FL
North Weeki Wachee, FL
Pine Ridge, FL
The Villages, FL
Sugarmill Woods, FL
Homosassa Springs, FL
Eustis, FL
Homosassa, FL
Inverness, FL
Beverly Hills, FL
Groveland, FL
South Brooksville, FL
Crystal River, FL
Silver Springs Shores, FL
Bayonet Point, FL
Meadow Oaks, FL
Citrus Hills, FL
Citrus Springs, FL
Tavares, FL
Apartments Near Colleges
College of Central Florida
Lake-Sumter State College
University of Florida
Santa Fe College