Last updated May 6 2020 at 9:58 PM

20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE

20814 West Pennsylvania Avenue · (352) 489-4949
Location

20814 West Pennsylvania Avenue, Dunnellon, FL 34431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 320 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute cottage with screened in front porch, all utilities included to include basic cable. Annual lease, 1 and last months rent due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have any available units?
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have?
Some of 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunnellon.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE offer parking?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have a pool?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20814 W PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

