20795 RIVER DR DUNNELLON

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

ENJOY A LITTLE PIECE OF HISTORY 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH - LOVELY RENOVATED BEAUTY IN THE HISTORIC DISTRICT OF DUNNELLON. STEP BACK IN TIME & ENJOY ALL THE HISTORY THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER. ACCORDING TO THE, "FLORIDA MASTER SITE FILE" DESCRIBES THIS STRUCTURE AS AN EXAMPLE OF A FRAME VERNACULAR STYLE COTTAGE. THE HOUSE IS IN SCALE AND CHARACTER WITH ITS SURROUNDINGS, A PHOSPHATE MINING "BOOM" TOWN OF THE 1890'S AND EARLY 1900'S. ORIGINAL YEAR OF CONSTRUCTION IS UNKNOWN, BUT IT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PART OF THE ORIGINAL RAILROAD STATION CLUSTER OF BUILDINGS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE OF ALL THE RESTAURANTS & SHOPS IN TOWN. OPEN KITCHEN WITH LARGE WINDOWS THAT PROVIDE AN ABUNDANCE OF NATURAL LIGHTING. COZY DINING ARE HAS ORIGINAL BUILT-IN CABINETS. INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM & AN UPDATED BATHROOM. 2 BEDROOMS WITH AN ADDITIONAL ROOM UPFRONT THAT COULD BE USED AS AN OFFICE AS IT HAS ITS OWN DEDICATED ENTRANCE. RELAX ON THE FRONT PORCH OR ENTERTAIN ON THE SCREENED IN AREA OFF THE LIVING ROOM. FIRST, LAST, AND SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED UPON APPROVED APPLICATION. (RENTX3). APPLICATION FEE IS $40 PER ADULT. CALL ONE OF OUR PROPERTY MANAGERS, ROLAND DUQUETTE OR BECKI GAMBLE FOR ADDITIONAL INFO OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING (352) 804-6574. **** NO PETS****



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5817297)