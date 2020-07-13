Sign Up
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
Whispering Hills
Last updated July 3 2020 at 9:15 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Whispering Hills
612 Bass Ct
·
(727) 295-3331
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
612 Bass Ct, Dunedin, FL 34698
Price and availability
VERIFIED 22 MIN AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 13-616-A · Avail. Aug 5
$719
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Whispering Hills.
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
playground
Whispering Hills Apartments is conveniently located near schools and only one block away from the hospital. The Gulf and the downtown area are just minutes away and within walking distance!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length:
12 months
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee:
$25 per applicant
Move-in Fees:
$50 holding fee
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
$150 per pet
limit:
2
rent:
$20/month per pet
restrictions:
Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details:
Open Lot: Included in lease.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Whispering Hills have any available units?
Whispering Hills has a unit available for $719 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Whispering Hills have?
Some of Whispering Hills's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Whispering Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Whispering Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Whispering Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Whispering Hills is pet friendly.
Does Whispering Hills offer parking?
Yes, Whispering Hills offers parking.
Does Whispering Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Whispering Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Whispering Hills have a pool?
No, Whispering Hills does not have a pool.
Does Whispering Hills have accessible units?
No, Whispering Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Whispering Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, Whispering Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Whispering Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Whispering Hills has units with air conditioning.
