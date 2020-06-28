All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
939 HIGHLAND AVENUE
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:32 AM

939 HIGHLAND AVENUE

939 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

939 Highland Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MOTHER IN LAW/EFFICIENCY 1BR 1BA IN THE HEART OF DUNEDIN. WALK TO DOWNTOWN FOR SHOPPING/DINING/EVENTS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE have any available units?
939 HIGHLAND AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
939 HIGHLAND AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE offers parking.
Does 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE have a pool?
No, 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 939 HIGHLAND AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with ParkingDunedin Apartments with Pool
Dunedin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg