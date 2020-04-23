All apartments in Dunedin
Dunedin, FL
909 Greenbay Avenue
909 Greenbay Avenue

909 Greenway Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

909 Greenway Avenue, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 Greenbay Avenue have any available units?
909 Greenbay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
Is 909 Greenbay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
909 Greenbay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 Greenbay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 Greenbay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 909 Greenbay Avenue offer parking?
No, 909 Greenbay Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 909 Greenbay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 Greenbay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 Greenbay Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 909 Greenbay Avenue has a pool.
Does 909 Greenbay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 909 Greenbay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 909 Greenbay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 Greenbay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 Greenbay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 Greenbay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
