All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 840 VIRGINIA STREET.
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
840 VIRGINIA STREET
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM
840 VIRGINIA STREET
840 Virginia Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
840 Virginia Street, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
carport
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Great 55 plus community in downtown Dunedin area. Ground floor unit with carport. Nice place to call home near many area activities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
840 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Dunedin, FL
.
What amenities does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have?
Some of 840 VIRGINIA STREET's amenities include carport, pool, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 840 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
840 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Dunedin
.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 840 VIRGINIA STREET offers parking.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 840 VIRGINIA STREET has a pool.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
