All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 840 VIRGINIA STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
840 VIRGINIA STREET
Last updated May 8 2019 at 2:06 AM

840 VIRGINIA STREET

840 Virginia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

840 Virginia Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

carport
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Great 55 plus community in downtown Dunedin area. Ground floor unit with carport. Nice place to call home near many area activities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have any available units?
840 VIRGINIA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have?
Some of 840 VIRGINIA STREET's amenities include carport, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 840 VIRGINIA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
840 VIRGINIA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 840 VIRGINIA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dunedin.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 840 VIRGINIA STREET offers parking.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have a pool?
Yes, 840 VIRGINIA STREET has a pool.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have accessible units?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 840 VIRGINIA STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 840 VIRGINIA STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg