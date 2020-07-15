Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
698 Union St Apt 1
698 Union St Apt 1
698 Union St
Location
698 Union St, Dunedin, FL 34698
Amenities
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Efficiency apartment in Dunedin. Ceramic tile through out. Nice Screened balcony. Water included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have any available units?
698 Union St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dunedin, FL
.
What amenities does 698 Union St Apt 1 have?
Some of 698 Union St Apt 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 698 Union St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
698 Union St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Union St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 Union St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 698 Union St Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.
