All apartments in Dunedin
Find more places like 698 Union St Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dunedin, FL
/
698 Union St Apt 1
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

698 Union St Apt 1

698 Union St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dunedin
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

698 Union St, Dunedin, FL 34698

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice Efficiency apartment in Dunedin. Ceramic tile through out. Nice Screened balcony. Water included in the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have any available units?
698 Union St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dunedin, FL.
What amenities does 698 Union St Apt 1 have?
Some of 698 Union St Apt 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 698 Union St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
698 Union St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 698 Union St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 698 Union St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 offer parking?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not offer parking.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 698 Union St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 698 Union St Apt 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 698 Union St Apt 1 has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Pets 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave
Dunedin, FL 34698
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way
Dunedin, FL 34698
Contempo Lane
1763 Main St
Dunedin, FL 34698

Similar Pages

Dunedin 1 BedroomsDunedin 2 Bedrooms
Dunedin Apartments with BalconiesDunedin Apartments with Gyms
Dunedin Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLRuskin, FLBrooksville, FLNew Port Richey, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg